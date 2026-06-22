Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Making rehab start Tuesday

Flaherty (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Erie on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Flaherty landed on the 15-day injured list a little over a week ago with a left peroneal strain, but he's been cleared for games after throwing a successful bullpen session over the weekend. The right-hander could require just the one rehab outing before rejoining the Tigers' rotation. Flaherty has collected a 5.35 ERA and 78:34 K:BB over 65.2 innings covering 15 starts this season.