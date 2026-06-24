Tigers' Jack Flaherty: On track to return Sunday

Flaherty (ankle) is expected to rejoin the Tigers' rotation with a start Sunday against the Astros, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty was sharp in his lone rehab start with Double-A Erie on Tuesday, striking out seven while holding the opposition to two runs over 5.2 frames. He got his pitch count up to 83, so Flaherty should be prepared for a relatively normal workload Sunday. With Keider Montero pitching well, the Tigers could stick with a six-man rotation after Flaherty returns, at least for one turn.