The Tigers list Flaherty (back) as their scheduled starter for Thursday's game against the Guardians in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Flaherty avoided a stint on the injured list when a back issue reared its head coming out of his June 27 start versus the Angels, but he'll end up having missed nearly two weeks while waiting for two pain-killing injections to provide some relief. The Tigers seem confident that the extended rest will help resolve Flaherty's back problems, which also resulted in him missing a turn through the rotation in the first half of June. Back issues aside, Flaherty has been even better than the Tigers could have hoped when they signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal this winter. Over his 15 starts, Flaherty has gone 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 115:14 K:BB in 89 innings.