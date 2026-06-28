Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Shines with nine Ks in return

Flaherty took a no-decision Sunday against the Astros, allowing no runs on two hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out nine.

After missing about two weeks with a left peroneal strain, Flaherty looked very sharp in his return Sunday while generating 16 whiffs over five shutout frames. The month of June was certainly the 30-year-old right-hander's best so far, as he's posted a 2.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB across his last 23 innings. Flaherty, who still has a dispositioning 4.97 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 87:37 K:BB across 70.2 frames overall, will hope to maintain his momentum in Texas his next time out.