Flaherty (7-12) earned the win Monday against the Astros, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

This performance was a welcome sight for Flaherty, who entered the contest on the heels of back-to-back outings allowing five earned runs. The Detroit right-hander notched his 10th quality start of the season, as he threw 60 of his 90 total pitches for strikes. The 29-year-old lowered his season ERA from 4.76 to 4.51 across 131.2 total frames to go with a 1.29 WHIP and 162:50 K:BB. Flaherty will look to continue his good form when he next takes the mound at home against Kansas City this weekend.