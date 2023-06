Marisnick is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Marisnick had started in center field in nine of the Tigers' last 10 games, but he batted just .222/.276/.259 over 29 plate appearances. The Tigers remain without Riley Greene (fibula), but with Matt Vierling (back) making his return from the 10-day injured list Monday, Marisnick could settle into more of a fourth-outfielder role moving forward.