Tigers' James Outman: Provides jolt Friday

Outman went 1-for-2 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Astros.

Outman is starting to seize more playing time in center field in tandem with Matt Vierling, with Vierling also capable of playing a corner spot as he did Friday. Outman isn't hitting much with only a .190 batting average in 11 games with the Tigers and an even worse .165 average overall. He's not a particularly exciting fantasy option due to the lack of consistent contact, but with both Javier Baez (ankle) and Wenceel Perez (orbital) facing extended absences, playing time should continue to be there for Outman in the short term.