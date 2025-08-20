Baez went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Baez snapped a three-game hitless streak with his fifth multi-hit performance of the month. He's been solid overall in August, posting a .291 batting average, a home run, a stolen base and 10 RBI across 17 games. An infielder by trade, Baez has been seeing most of his time in center field recently with Matt Vierling (oblique) and Parker Meadows (quad) both on the injured list, though the former did start Wednesday's contest at shortstop before later moving to center.