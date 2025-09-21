Baez will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Baez will be making his third consecutive start after going 1-for-6 at the dish over the first two contests of the series. With Colt Keith (rib) recently landing on the injured list, Zach McKinstry will likely serve as the Tigers' primary third baseman for the remainder of the regular season, clearing the way for Baez to see regular work at shortstop.