Tigers' Javier Baez: Late scratch Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Baez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates due to back spasms, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Baez was removed from the starting lineup minutes before first pitch. Kody Clemens will start at second base and bat third while Willi Castro shifts to shortstop.
