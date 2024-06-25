Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Baez (back) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list before the end of the team's road trip July 7, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Baez became eligible to return from the IL on June 19, but Hinch noted that the shortstop will miss the upcoming 10-game road trip and requires an "extensive" rehab assignment prior to being activated. Given Hinch's comments, Baez seems likely to remain out through the All-Star break. Zach McKinstry and Ryan Kreidler have been splitting time at shortstop since Baez was placed on the IL.