With the Tigers dealing with a number of outfield injuries, Baez is an option to see more time in center field, including on Opening Day, Adrian Garro of MLB.com reports.

Detroit is currently down Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back), all of whom are natural center-field candidates. The Tigers did scoop up veteran Manuel Margot over the weekend, but president of baseball operations Scott Harris said that he views him as more of a corner outfielder, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Baez has started to see time in center recently, and he may end up as the default option there, at least in the short term, though utility man Ryan Kreidler is also back in the mix after rejoining the MLB roster. While Baez has struggled in recent seasons, the potential addition of outfield eligibility could give him a small boost in fantasy leagues.