Baez is starting in center field and batting seventh in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Baez has seen some time at third base this spring, where he hasn't seen regular-season action since 2019, and he'll now try out center, a position he's never played during the regular season in the majors. The Tigers appear to be preparing the veteran for more of a utility role in 2025, with Trey Sweeney in line to serve as the regular shortstop. Baez's already dwindling fantasy value will take a hit if he's not seeing consistent playing time.