Baez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Baez is now 6-for-18 this season, and all six hits have come in a pair of three-hit performances. The veteran could use a little more consistency moving forward, though after seeing his average tumble to .184 during the 2024 regular season, the early 2025 results are at least a step in the right direction.