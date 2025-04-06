Baez went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Baez is now 6-for-18 this season, and all six hits have come in a pair of three-hit performances. The veteran could use a little more consistency moving forward, though after seeing his average tumble to .184 during the 2024 regular season, the early 2025 results are at least a step in the right direction.
More News
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Collects trio of hits•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Starting at hot corner•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: May get longer look in center•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Starting in center Saturday•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Likely in line for bench role•
-
Tigers' Javier Baez: Starting at third base Thursday•