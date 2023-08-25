Baez (illness) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against Houston.
Baez missed the Tigers' last two games due to illness, but the issue appears to have subsided ahead of Friday's contest. The 30-year-old shortstop has started to heat up at the plate recently, going 4-for-14 with a home run and three RBI across his last four games.
