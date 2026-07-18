Tigers' Javier Baez: Taking live BP, running on tap

Baez (ankle) began participating in live batting practice this week and is scheduled to run the bases Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez initially landed on the injured list in late April due to a sprained right ankle, but a setback combined with overall slow progress has caused his time on the shelf to approach the three-month mark. He'll presumably require an extended rehab assignment in the minor leagues before rejoining the Tigers, and a clearer timeline for his return to play should emerge as he increases his activity.