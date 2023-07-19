Baez went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the Royals. He also stole two bases.

Baez was all over the place Tuesday, recording his eighth and ninth stolen bases of the year. It was the second time this season he's stolen two bases in the same game, with the other coming back on June 4. The shortstop isn't getting on base frequently enough to really run wild, though Tuesday's effort showed that he's still capable of stealing a base or two when given the chance. The nine steals match Baez's total from 2022.