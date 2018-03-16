Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Could bat second
Candelario could be the Tigers' second hitter in the lineup this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Candelario impressed in a 27-game stretch with Detroit last season, hitting .330/.406/.468. He had a strong 11.3 percent walk rate and regularly ran walk rates north of 10 percent in the minors, making him a good candidate for a table-setter despite his lack of speed. Batting second would help Candelario's counting stats and increase his fantasy value.
