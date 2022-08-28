Candelario went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.

Candelario's sixth-inning two-run homer gave Detroit a 7-1 lead, and he added an RBI on a fielder's choice groundout in the ninth. The long ball was his first since July 26 -- a span of 25 games. Candelario has put together a modest three-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 4-for-12 with three extra-base hits.