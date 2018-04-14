Tigers' Jeimer Candelario: Goes deep for first time Friday
Candelario went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, his first of the season, in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
Candelario has mostly struggled to start the season, as his slash line sits at .200/.290/.364 after Friday's game. It's good to see him connect on his first home run, though, and the Tigers will likely keep the young third baseman in the No. 2 spot in the lineup to see what they have in a rebuilding season. As is the case with many young players, Candelario may not prove to be a consistent performer this season, but the talent is there for some strong performances on occasion.
