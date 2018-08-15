Tigers' John Hicks: To undergo surgery Thursday
Hicks (groin) will undergo surgery Thursday, which is expected to sideline him for 3-to-6 weeks, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Though this doesn't officially rule Hicks out for the rest of the year, manager Ron Gardenhire stated that it will essentially be "season ending." Hicks suffered the right groin injury in early August and was placed on the DL a week ago. The Tigers are officially calling this injury a bilateral core muscle defect. Look for Jim Adduci to remain a fixture in Detroit's lineup at first base in his absence.
