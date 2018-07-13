Tigers' Jordan Zimmermann: Headed for nerve-blocking injection
Zimmermann is expected to receive a nerve-blocking injection in Dallas on Friday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It's unclear as to when Zimmermann's latest issue started bothering him, although he didn't look himself after getting roughed up for four runs on 11 hits during Wednesday's start. More news on his status should surface in the near future.
