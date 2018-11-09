Cisnero signed a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training with Detroit on Friday.

Cisnero has spent the last few years outside Major League Baseball, including a stint in the Dominican Winter League with Leones del Escogido this past season. The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched in 33 big-league games, with a majority of those outings coming with Houston in 2013. He will battle for a spot in the Tigers' bullpen during spring training.

