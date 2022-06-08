Cisnero (shoulder) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Cisnero has been out for the entire season to this point while nursing a right shoulder strain, but he's nearing a return to the big leagues. He'll likely make multiple appearances with Toledo before being activated off the 60-day injured list, making it possible that he returns at some point next week. Cisnero will provide the Tigers with another veteran bullpen piece, having produced a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 62 strikeouts over 61.2 innings in 67 appearances in 2021.