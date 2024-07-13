Montero did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 11-9 extra-innings win against the Dodgers, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Montero allowed the first batter he faced to reach base in four of five innings and yielded runs in the first, third and fifth frames. He had logged back-to-back quality starts but has now surrendered at least four earned runs in his three other outings this season. The rookie will take an uninspiring 5.47 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 26.1 innings into the All-Star break.