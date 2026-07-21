Tigers' Keider Montero: Back in rotation this week

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Montero will start Wednesday's series finale versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After entering the Detroit rotation in early April and submitting a 3.34 ERA over 15 starts, Montero was moved to the bullpen in late June once the Tigers got the likes of Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty back from the injured list. Montero has taken well to the new relief role by delivering a 2.08 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 13 innings while notching two wins and one save over five appearances, but he'll temporarily slot back into the rotation while Hinch aims to build in extra rest for the team's other five starters amid a stretch of 13 games in 13 days. Hinch didn't commit to the six-man rotation lasting more than one turn, so Montero could shift back to the bullpen following Wednesday's start regardless of how he performs.