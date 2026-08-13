Tigers' Keider Montero: Blanks Cleveland

Montero (9-7) earned the win Thursday over the Guardians, allowing three hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Montero wasn't overpowering Thursday, though he limited hard contact to hold the Guardians scoreless in an eventual 3-0 shutout victory. Montero has now gone at least six innings in each of his last three starts, though he did give up five runs and a pair of homers his last time out against the Giants. Through 128.2 innings this season, Montero sports a solid 3.22 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 86:29 K:BB. He's tentatively slated to face the Pirates on the road his next time out.