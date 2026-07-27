Tigers' Keider Montero: Remaining in rotation this week

Montero is slated to start Monday's game against the Orioles in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Montero had made five straight appearances out of the Detroit bullpen before being thrust into the rotation last Wednesday in Chicago. The right-hander turned in a gem of an outing in a win over the Cubs, striking out eight batters across 5.1 innings while permitting just one earned run on three hits and no walks. Though Jack Flaherty (forearm) is reportedly eyeing a minimum-length stay on the 15-day injured list, Montero will serve as the Tigers' No. 5 starter for the time being and tentatively lines up for a two-start week. After Monday's outing, Montero is on track to take the hill again during Sunday's series finale versus the Athletics in hitter-friendly Sacramento.