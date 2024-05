The Tigers returned Montero to Triple-A Toledo after Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates.

Montero gave up four earned runs in 4.1 innings during his MLB debut in Wednesday's nightcap, and he will now return to Toledo as organizational rotation depth. The 23-year-old righty owns a 4.40 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through nine starts in the minors, and his rough debut could cause the Tigers to look elsewhere in their farm system if they need to fill a rotation spot later in the season.