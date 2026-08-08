Tigers' Keider Montero: Struggles against Giants

Montero (8-7) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Friday.

Montero wasn't able to take advantage of a favorable matchup, getting tagged for four runs over the first two innings. A Willy Adames homer in the fifth frame made it a five-run outing. Montero hadn't given up more than four runs in any game prior to July 27, but he's now been tagged for five or more runs in two of his last three starts. He's at a 3.38 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 86:28 K:BB across 122.1 innings through 25 games (19 starts) this season. Montero will look to get back on track at home versus the Guardians next week.