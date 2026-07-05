Tigers' Keider Montero: Wraps up shutout for first save

Montero walked one and didn't strike out a batter over three scoreless, no-hit relief innings Saturday to record his first career save in a 3-0 win over the Rangers.

While it wasn't a conventional save, the 25-year-old right-hander certainly saw high-leverage usage as he tossed 23 of 36 pitches for strikes to complete a combined shutout begun by Jack Flaherty, the pitcher whose return from the IL bumped Montero to the bullpen. Over his last four appearances (two starts), Montero has delivered an impressive 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 19 innings while collecting two wins in addition to Saturday's save. Given the Tigers' issues this year at the back of the bullpen -- Kenley Jansen has a 5.23 ERA and has blown four of 13 save chances, while Will Vest (elbow) and Kyle Finnegan have been charged with five blown saves each -- manager A.J. Hinch could continue to get creative with how he deploys Montero.