Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Aggravates previous injury

Carpenter aggravated a right heel injury before he was lifted after four innings during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He went 0-for-2 at the plate prior to his departure.

Carpenter has been dealing with a bruised right heel for over a week, and he tweaked the injury Sunday before Ben Malgeri came on to replace him in the top of the fifth. Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game that the 28-year-old Carpenter is set for further evaluation in the near future. Carpenter can be considered day-to-day for the time being.