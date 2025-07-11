Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Completing running progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter (hamstring) has resumed hitting and defensive drills and is participating in a running progression, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reported Friday.
Carpenter became eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Friday, but based on his progression, he likely won't be back until after the All-Star break. The 27-year-old could be good to go immediately after the pause. Prior to suffering a strained right hamstring, Carpenter slashed .257/.285/.494 over 277 plate appearances.
