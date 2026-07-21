Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Fighting through heel contusion

Carpenter has been playing through a bruised heel over the last few games, and he was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after appearing to be in some discomfort, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Carpenter reached base on an error in the 10th inning, and after he appeared to be experiencing some discomfort, the Tigers elected to pinch run for him. It's encouraging that 28-year-old has been able to push through the injury over the last few days, but his status will be worth keeping an eye on heading into Tuesday's clash.