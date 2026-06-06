Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes deep again Friday

Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Mariners.

Carpenter popped his second home run in the last three contests to get to eight long balls for the season. The 28-year-old outfielder recently returned from a three-week absence due to an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, and he's gone 6-for-15 with the two homers and five RBI in his four games back. It appears that Carpenter is fully recovered from the injury and primed to produce at a high level as long as he remains healthy.