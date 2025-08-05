Carpenter went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Carpenter has been on a tear since coming off the injured list last week after missing about a month due to a strained hamstring, as he's now gone 8-for-20 with three home runs and six RBI across seven games. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 19 long balls, putting him within one of his career high. So long as Carpenter stays healthy, he seems to be in a good position to produce big stats down the stretch.