Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Carpenter led off and went deep in his second at-bat of the game in the third inning. The outfielder now has two home runs this spring as he makes a push for a roster spot. Carpenter had a nice MLB debut last year, recording six long balls and a .795 OPS across 31 games. Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene and Austin Meadows will likely start across the outfield to begin the season, but Carpenter could be a reserve option, and he also may see time at DH.
