Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Likely bound for IL

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that Carpenter is being evaluated for plantar fasciitis in his left foot and is trending toward a stint on the injured list, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Detroit plans to re-evaluate Carpenter on Tuesday before making any roster moves, but Eduardo Valencia is en route from Triple-A Toledo and is expected to be formally recalled in the likely event Carpenter goes on the IL. The 28-year-old slugger made an early exit in Sunday's loss to the Royals due to what was referred to as an aggravation of a bruised right heel, but Hinch indicated that Carpenter is believed to be dealing with a slightly different injury. Along with Valencia, Carpenter's expected move to the IL could open up more reps for the likes of Matt Vierling and Hao-Yu Lee, both of whom are included in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Orioles.