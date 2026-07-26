Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Makes early exit Sunday

Carpenter was lifted from Sunday's game against the Royals after four innings due to an apparent injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He went hitless in two at-bats prior to his departure.

The Tigers should provide an explanation for Carpenter's early exit later Sunday, but McCosky notes that the 28-year-old appeared to be in some discomfort following a swing in the bottom of the fourth. Carpenter had previously sat out a game Tuesday due to a bruised heel, though it's unclear if his removal from Sunday's contest is related to that injury.