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Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Makes early exit Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Carpenter was lifted from Sunday's game against the Royals after four innings due to an apparent injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. He went hitless in two at-bats prior to his departure.

The Tigers should provide an explanation for Carpenter's early exit later Sunday, but McCosky notes that the 28-year-old appeared to be in some discomfort following a swing in the bottom of the fourth. Carpenter had previously sat out a game Tuesday due to a bruised heel, though it's unclear if his removal from Sunday's contest is related to that injury.

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