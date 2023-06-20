Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Carpenter's three-run shot in the seventh inning, his sixth home run of the season, was part of a five-run inning that erased a 4-1 deficit for the Tigers. The outfielder is seeing regular playing time in the absence of both Austin Meadows (personal) and Akil Baddoo (quadriceps). Carpenter has made the most of the opportunity, as he's now homered in consecutive games and owns a strong .842 OPS overall, making him a viable fantasy option at the moment given the starting role.