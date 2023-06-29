Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Detroit was trailing 10-0 in the ninth when Carpenter launched his seventh home run of the season with a runner on. It didn't change the outcome, but fantasy managers will welcome the production all the same. Amid the team's offensive struggles this year, Carpenter has been solid with a .272 batting average and .828 OPS. He's been even better lately, popping three home runs and batting .320 over his last nine games.