Carpenter is out of the lineup for Thursday's season opener versus the White Sox.
The lefty-hitting Carpenter will take a seat with the White Sox sending left-hander Garrett Crochet to the bump. Mark Canha is in the designated hitter spot, while Matt Vierling will cover right field.
