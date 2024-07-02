Carpenter (back) experienced discomfort Tuesday while completing his return-to-play progression, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Carpenter has been participating in baseball activities since June 21 and had been progressing well prior to enduring the setback. Carpenter will given some time off for rest and recovery before resuming baseball activities, all but guaranteeing he'll be out until after the All-Star break. Carpenter has been on the IL since May 29 due to lumbar spine inflammation.