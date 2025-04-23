Carpenter is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Padres.
Carpenter returned to action Tuesday after missing a game with a hamstring injury, but he's back on the bench Wednesday as the Padres send southpaw Kyle Hart to the bump. Justyn-Henry Malloy is at designated hitter and batting leadoff for the Tigers.
