Carpenter (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Padres.
Carpenter exited Sunday's game versus the Rays and sat out Monday with a sore right hamstring. He's not able to play the outfield yet, but the Tigers feel he's healthy enough to serve as the team's DH.
