Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Astros.
Batting leadoff, Carpenter went deep in the third inning against Houston starter Ronel Blanco with a runner on for his sixth home run of the season to go along with 13 RBI in 27 games. The outfielder continues to excel against right-handed pitching in particular with a .284/.324/.507 slash line compared to .227/.217/.500 against southpaws, albeit in a smaller sample as he often sits when lefties start.
