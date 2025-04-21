Carpenter tested out his right hamstring with some running in the outfield pregame Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Carpenter was forced to depart Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays due to hamstring soreness. It's a good sign that he was able to test out the leg injury with some pregame work, but there's still no word yet on how much time he might miss.
