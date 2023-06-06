Carpenter (shoulder) is scheduled to throw to bases Tuesday at Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Carpenter headed out on a minor-league rehab assignment in late May, but he's been DH-only so far and Beck speculates that the Tigers are unlikely to activate him until he's able to play the outfield. The 25-year-old landed on the injured list in late April because of a right shoulder strain.

