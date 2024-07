Canha went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.

Canha hasn't really gotten going this season, as he's batting just .236 overall, but he's riding a modest three-game hitting streak and he's batting .303 in July. The veteran did miss some time earlier this month due to hip and wrist issues, though he seems healthier following the All-Star break and should continue to see regular playing time for the Tigers.