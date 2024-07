Canha (wrist) will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Canha tweaked his right wrist in the second-to-last game before the break and didn't play in the first-half finale, but he's ready to roll after getting some rest this week. The 35-year-old will enter the second half having slashed just .130/.250/.167 in his final 17 games of the first half.